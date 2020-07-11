When the lowly plastic bottle can save lives

A member of the Fire and Rescue Services demonstrating the use of the life jacket made of plastic bottles.

Thrissur

11 July 2020 22:30 IST

Fire and Rescue Services introduces life jackets made from trash

Plastic bottles which one throws away after use, considering it mere trash, could prove their worth at the time of natural calamities.

Fire Flies, the Youtube channel of the Fire and Rescue Services, has introduced a rescue equipment from waste materials that can be used during floods.

Against the backdrop of the floods in the two consecutive years of 2018 and 2019 in the State, the fire force is seeking to prepare the people to face natural calamities such as floods. “Though calamities cannot be prevented, we can reduce their impact with proper preparedness,” is the motto of the force.

A life jacket can be made of nine capped bottles of one litre capacity and two pieces of 7-metre-long rope. The bottles should be tied together as a bundle with one rope to make the jacket. This can be tied to the body using the second rope. This ready-made life jacket can be used safely by people irrespective of their weight for staying afloat in flood-like situation, the force said.

These jackets which can be made easily without incurring any expense, can be used to rescue people from drowning. The video has been made by the force as part of its preparedness for yet another season of monsoon. The public can visit the channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0x2cuwyoEqo.