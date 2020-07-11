When the lowly plastic bottle can save lives

Plastic bottles which one throws away after use, considering it mere trash, could prove their worth at the time of natural calamities.
Fire Flies, the Youtube channel of the Fire and Rescue Services, has introduced a rescue equipment from waste materials that can be used during floods.
Against the backdrop of the floods in the two consecutive years of 2018 and 2019 in the State, the fire force is seeking to prepare the people to face natural calamities such as floods. “Though calamities cannot be prevented, we can reduce their impact with proper preparedness,” is the motto of the force.
A life jacket can be made of nine capped bottles of one litre capacity and two pieces of 7-metre-long rope. The bottles should be tied together as a bundle with one rope to make the jacket. This can be tied to the body using the second rope. This ready-made life jacket can be used safely by people irrespective of their weight for staying afloat in flood-like situation, the force said.
These jackets which can be made easily without incurring any expense, can be used to rescue people from drowning. The video has been made by the force as part of its preparedness for yet another season of monsoon. The public can visit the channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0x2cuwyoEqo.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath