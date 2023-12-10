ADVERTISEMENT

When students had their rustic call

December 10, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Edarikode panchayat education standing committee chairman Fasaluddin Thayyil inaugurating a rural outing programme of the students of P.K.M.M. Higher Secondary School, Edarikode, on December 9. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The students of P.K.M.M. Higher Secondary School, Edarikode, had the best pastoral time of their life on Decemeber 9 when the school authorities took them out on a village journey. The village visit held under the ‘Pachappu’ banner was named ‘Paadam Oru Paadham Ooruyatra’.

They walked along the paddy fields, played in streams, and rested by the banks of the river. They said their interactions with the farmers gave them some of the biggest lessons.

They learned some agricultural techniques known only to traditional farmers during their 5-km village journey. Apart from paddy, they learned farming methods of tapioca, banana, and some other vegetables.

The student team of P.K.M.M. Higher Secondary School, Edarikode, passing through a paddy field. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Leading the student team, Pachappu convener K.P. Nasar said their respect for farmers increased manifold after seeing the latter toil in mud without bothering about the scorching sun. They took a pledge to reduce the use of plastics and to promote reuse and recycling of plastics.

Apart from the students, some teachers and parents too joined the village outing. Together they ate and sang by the side of the river.

Edarikode panchayat education standing committee chairman Fasaluddin Thayyil inaugurated the programme. School deputy headmaster T. Majeed presided over the function.

Parent-teacher association president Panthakkan Khader and Mr. Nasar spoke.

