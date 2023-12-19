When Siddique’s bus paid him tributes on its inaugural day

December 19, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Memories of filmmaker Siddique came afresh for hundreds of passengers who travelled between Tirur and Manjeri in Malappuram on a newly launched “Laverna” bus on Monday. The memories of the iconic film director apart, it was a free and sweet ride for all of them.

The inaugural day’s trips for Laverna Transport, a bus service partnered by Siddique, was not only free for all passengers but memorable as well. “I will never forget this journey. This pamphlet on director Siddique has brought to my mind several of his hit films like Godfather, Hitler, and Vietnam Colony. He was such a gem of a man and a proud figure for all Keralites,” said Kausalya K.P., savouring the laddoo given by the conductor.

The bus conductor, instead of giving tickets, handed over a laddoo and a pamphlet about Siddique to all passengers. Most passengers who travelled on the newly launched bus appeared relaxed. “It was a good ride worth treasuring in memory,” said Mohammed Ajmal after getting off at Kottakkal.

The banner fixed outside the bus at its front offered a tribute to Siddique and declared that the journey was free. “I could not repay my friend in a better manner than this. The free journey we offered to the passengers was symbolic of Siddique’s character,” said Mohammed Shafi P.K., Siddique’s partner and managing director of Laverna Transports.

Siddique had set a great example for the people of Malappuram several years ago through his bus services. The early editions of Laverna buses had introduced several passenger amenities, including announcements, free WiFi, and card swiping machines. It was the first private bus to raise student-friendly claim in the district.

The newly launched bus has drinking water, passenger seat belts, destination announcements, small fans, swiping machine, and traffic awareness announcements. “We are using Siddique’s voice to create traffic awareness among people,” said Mr. Shafi.

Several transport officials were present at the inaugural run of Laverna. “Siddique would have been here to witness this had he not left us on August 8,” said Mr. Shafi.

