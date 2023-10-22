When Ramdas Vaidyar just missed an arrest under DIR

October 22, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Emergency was in force and it was not easy for police personnel to go on leave. K. Lakshmana, who took charge as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Kozhikode, found out that some officials, however, were easily getting medical certificate for the purpose from an ayurvedic physician in the city.

“A good number of officials then used to live near the Muthalakkulam grounds, very close to where Ramdas Vaidyar ran his shop. Whenever they were in need of a medical certificate, he was too willing to provide one,” Subhash Babu, retired SP, said while delivering a lecture at an event to mark the 25th death anniversary of Vaidyar on Sunday.

Vaidyar, a traditional ayurvedic physician, was more famous for his satire, quirky acts, and friendship with eminent writers of the time.

“But, being a strict boss, Mr. Lakshmana wanted to crack the whip. He asked me to frame charges under the dreaded Defence of India Rules against Vaidyar and arrest him. I somehow convinced Mr. Lakshmana against going ahead with the plan. Thereafter, I told Vaidyar to be careful while giving medical certificates. He agreed but wanted to meet Mr. Lakshmana,” Mr. Babu recalled.

To everybody’s surprise, Vaidyan handled Mr. Lakshmana, perceived by one and all as a tough nut, with his own charm as he prescribed an ayurvedic oil to treat the latter’s spondylitis. “That was one classic example of Vaidyar’s fearlessness. He was not scared of anyone. ‘Come what may, let us face it’, was his motto,” Mr. Babu added.

Opening the event, Thottathil Raveendran, Kozhikode North MLA, recalled how Vaidyar set up a college for training coconut climbers when there was a scarcity of people to do the job. When beauty contests became fashionable, he conducted a competition titled ‘Viroopa Rani Malsaram’ to choose the best not-so-good-looking women. He once honoured the washing stones at Muthalakkulam ground, a regular spot for holding political meetings in Kozhikode, in admiration of their tolerance as they have been listening to speeches by all and sundry for long. Vaidyar did not leave his family too from his actions, as he instituted a “life-long pension” for his wife, Mr. Raveendran said.

Writers K.P. Sudheera and V.R. Sudheesh and journalists Kamal Varadoor and A. Sajeevan also spoke at the event organised by Vaidyar’s friends and admirers.