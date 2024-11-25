When Palakkad presented a case study in toxic campaigning

The month-long frenzied campaign that preceded the Assembly byelection of November 20 in Palakkad has left a trail of political devastation. The fiercely fought triangular contest between United Democratic Front (UDF)’s Rahul Mamkootathil, Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s P. Sarin, and National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s C. Krishnakumar will go into the State’s political annals as a byelection of all bark and no bite.

The byelection has been a case study for students of politics. It illustrated what not to do in a fairly fought electoral campaign. With each side trying to outdo the other in a display of political one-upmanship, the campaign was marred by controversies and mudslinging amidst intense politicking. The campaign descended into a disturbing level of hostility and intolerance.

No congratulations

That was why neither Dr. Sarin nor Mr. Krishnakumar could congratulate Mr. Mamkootathil when he beat them decisively by setting a record margin of 18,840 votes. Toxic rhetoric over the last five weeks had vitiated Palakkad’s political milieu. While doing it as a deliberate strategy to polarise and distract the voters from real issues, the parties were least bothered about the erosion of trust and escalation of social tensions their actions could cause.

When Wayanad and Chelakkara, the two constituencies that went to polls along with Palakkad, focussed on pressing political and developmental concerns, Palakkad’s electioneering was marred by a barrage of allegations and counter-accusations. From day one, mudslinging and recriminations remained the staple diet of Palakkad.

Dr. Sarin, who was social media head of the Congress in Kerala, began the salvo by defecting to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and opening a broadside against the Congress and its leaders, particularly Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Shafi Parambil, MP. The UDF and the BJP were soon to get drawn into the controversy.

The three candidates and their party leaders soon made the most of the visual media’s attempts to prioritise spectacle over substance and set agenda for the print as well. They held multiple press meets daily, using the media spotlight to trade allegations and defences.

Another row flared up after a leaked letter, purportedly penned by the district Congress chief to his State chief recommending K. Muraleedharan as the party’s candidate in Palakkad, surfaced in the media.

Midnight police raid

Next to hog the media limelight was a midnight police raid on the hotel rooms of Congress’s women leaders Shanimol Usman and Bindu Krishna, triggering an avalanche of accusations and rebuttals centred around a blue trolley bag used by Mr. Mamkootathil.

The CPI(M) leadership, which raised the allegations of black money against Mr. Mamkootathil, dropped the charges after a few days as it could not substantiate them. The party got trolled by UDF supporters as they celebrated Mr. Mamkootathil’s victory with trolley bags on November 23.

Mr. Mamkootathil’s and Mr. Parambil’s refusal to shake hands with Dr. Sarin during a wedding reception provided further grist to the media mill. As the campaign was about to close, the key contestants raised an issue of bogus voter enlistment. The CPI(M) went to the extent of threatening to stop suspicious Congress voters, but it soon proved to be empty noise.

Last-minute defection

Former BJP spokesperson Sandeep Varier dominated media headlines by defecting to the Congress only four days before the election. His defection unnerved the CPI(M), prompting the party to place a controversial advertisement on the front pages of two Sunni newspapers on the eve of the ballot, using his incendiary remarks against the Muslim community from his old social media posts. This move by the CPI(M) was widely seen as a last-ditch effort to split the Muslim votes.

When the verdict went in Mr. Mamkootathil’s favour, both his adversaries were quick to blame it on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Jamaat-e-Islami, which they termed communal. Holding fringe groups like SDPI and Jamat-e-Islami responsible for a thumping victory like that of Mr. Mamkootathil appears specious.