When Palakkad celebrated a retiring police surgeon and a cop

Always smiling. Always amiable and approachable. Police surgeon P.B. Gujral and Additional District Police Chief K.L. Radhakrishnan were felicitated on Thursday for their exceptional humane interventions as they retired from service.

“I will not have to lower my head in front of any of the souls whose bodies I examined at the post-mortem table,” said Dr. Gujral with an unwavering voice of conviction as a large audience who gathered at Surya Rasmi Auditorium here burst into a thunderous cheer on Thursday evening.

Dr. Gujral and Mr. Radhakrishnan were being given a people’s farewell under the leadership of MA Ply Foundation and JCI India. Both the surgeon and the police officer were loved by the people of Palakkad.

“We treat human bodies as VIPs in a mortuary. That’s perhaps why we are often called the tongue of the dead,” said Dr. Gujral as the cheering continued.

The State owes it to Dr. Gujral for the guidelines and protocols being followed in medico-legal cases. He changed people’s perception about mortuary and post-mortem by bringing in ‘humanity’ in the thousands of post-mortems he conducted in the three decades of his service.

“Dr. Gujral is being given such a farewell by the people because he brought humanity to his work. There were instances of his spending endless hours at post-mortem tables as he painstakingly recreated faces of some shattered bodies. A commitment that I wish every other surgeons emulated,” said Principal District and Sessions Judge Ananthakrishna Navada K., who was the chief guest at the function.

Mr. Navada praised Mr. Radhakrishnan too for his affable character. “He never displayed the tough face of a cop. I wish all our officers were like these two,” he said.

Dr. Gujral reminisced the resolves that he made soon after reaching Palakkad as a police surgeon. “My teacher, who preferred me to his son, told me not to take any money from people for my services, and I never took a paisa from any. My second resolve was to do all the post-mortems myself rather than allowing assistants to do to them.”

He endeared the masses by introducing many reforms and by beautifying the surrounding of the morgue at the District Hospital here. People no longer dread the mortuary; rather they love to spend time in the garden in front of it. “These days we don’t get any of the mangoes that the trees in the mortuary garden give. People love them,” he said.

But Dr. Gujral said his wife, who is also a doctor, deserved the real credit for putting up with the unpleasant smell that he used to carry from the post-mortem tables. “Many a time she told me to lower the car windows because of the stench.”

For the first time in public, he shared the story behind his unique name Gujral. “In fact I was named Jayaseelan at Guruvayur. But my aunt didn’t like that name. She came up with a protest when my father was reading a news about I.K. Gujral, who was then Minister of Information and Broadcasting, in a newspaper. He jocundly suggested the name Gujral in response to my aunt’s protest. When they took me to school, the headmaster refused to register Gujral as my name. Then my father got angry, and he insisted that it should be Gujral. That’s how I became Gujral.”

Dr. Gujral took the audience’s attention to Nassar, his aide, a man who stood by him throughout his career without interfering with his post-mortem. “I was blessed to have an aide like Nassar,” he said.

MA Ply Foundation executive director Nikhil Kodiyathur welcomed the gathering.