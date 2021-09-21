When octogenarian Rugmini Mami received a video call from actor Mohanlal himself

A recent video that shows the Thrissur native in tears requesting the actor to visit her has gone viral. The video reached the actor through a fan’s association and the star has promised meet his fan once the pandemic recedes

Rugmini Mami of Punkunnam, Thrissur, a die-hard Mohanlal fan, is evidently on cloud nine. Her toothless grin bears ample testimony.

Why shouldn't she be when the star actor himself has made a video call to his octogenarian fan and promised to see her in person once the pandemic recedes.

Rugmini Mami says she never misses any film of her matinee idol that’s shown on the television. Until the pandemic and as far as possible, she in fact used to catch them all in theatres.

She imitates Mohanlal’s trademark gait with one shoulder slightly drooping and mimics some of his popular movie dialogues. She often mimics Mohanlal’s famous line ‘nee po mone Dinesha’ and sings the number ‘Sundari Sundari’ from the actor’s 1990 film Aye Auto to regale her neighbours whenever she gets a chance.

Ardent wish

Rugmini Mami says she has only one big wish in life: to see her favourite actor in person at least once. Rugmini Mami, with the help of vlogger Joby Chumannamannu, had expressed her ardent wish to meet Mohanlal several times on social media.

A recent video that shows her in tears requesting the actor to visit her has gone viral. Apparently, the video reached the actor himself through a fan’s association.

“Mohanlal has promised to visit me once the COVID-19 scenario is over,” she exclaims with visible pride.

Her husband, who was a temple priest, died a couple of years ago.