When lotuses bloom on rooftops

Vinayachandran at his aquatic garden on the terrace of his house at Mannarasala near Haripad.

ALAPPUZHA

18 July 2021 19:52 IST

Haripad youth grows 46 lotus varieties and 28 types of water lilies on his terrace

Lotuses in full bloom on the surface of ponds and waterbodies are not rare but a sight to behold. Away from waterbodies, the floating beauties bloom on the rooftop too!

Vinayachandran, a 29-year-old technician at the Cochin Shipyard, has transformed the terrace of his home at Mannarasala near Haripad into an aquatic garden, growing 46 hybrid lotus varieties.

Advertising

Advertising

The youth, who rarely sells the flowers, says that it gives him an opportunity to understand the lotus and its diversity, which is a symbol of purity and spiritual enlightenment. The pick among his collection is Sahasradala Padmam (Ultimate Thousand Petal Lotus), which recently bloomed. The other varieties that adorn his terrace include Ranee Red, Bucha, Red Peony, Affection - 16, White Peony, and Feather Skirt. The price of tubers of these varieties cost between ₹2,500 and ₹4,000.

Mr. Vinayachandran, who started setting up the garden more than a year ago, says he wants to expand it by growing as many varieties as possible.

“My sheer love for lotus drove me to aquatic gardening. It all started by growing a local variety in a nearby pond. After it blossomed, I started buying seeds and tubers, some of them from North India, and planted them in plastic containers,” he says, adding that the flowering of Sahasradala Padmam was the biggest joy.

As the water in the area contains relatively high levels of iron concentration, he uses purified water to grow the plants. A mixture of fertilisers is applied to assist the plants’ growth. “Lotus requires good sunlight, at least six hours a day. As I grow the plants in containers, it need to be filled with fresh water every two weeks. Once the plants are adapted to the environment they will easily survive,” says Mr. Vinayachandran.

Besides setting up a lotus garden on the terrace, Vinayachandran’s courtyard is a riot of colours with water lilies in full bloom. The garden is home to as many as 28 varieties of water lilies, which include- Scarlet flame, Subsomboon, Plum Crazy, Morada Bay, Poonsub, and Tanzanite.