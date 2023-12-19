When Kerala Governor roamed streets of Kozhikode, he proved law and order in State is intact: Pinarayi Vijayan

December 19, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - KOLLAM

When Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan roamed the streets of Kozhikode violating all protocol, he proved that the law and order situation in Kerala is intact, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the outreach programme Navakerala Sadas in Kollam district on December 19 (Tuesday), Mr. Vijayan said that “very few places in the country can offer such safe and comfortable ambience” for a person such as Mr. Khan.

‘Not criminals but future of our country’

“There were no uncontrollable protests and all the agitations against the Governor had a specific reason. There is no need to interpret these in any other way. It was not criminals or goons as he (Mr. Khan) said, but students who are the future of our country who are challenging his objectionable decisions as the Chancellor. It is a democratic form of resistance which also reflects the distinctive spirit of Kerala,” said Mr. Vijayan.

Responding to media reports on the possibility of the Governor getting attacked and the Centre imposing President’s rule in Kerala, the Chief Minister said “there is no point in guessing” about the Governor’s intentions and that the Kerala Police will always ensure Z-plus category security cover for Mr. Khan.

Loss of ₹1,07,500 cr. since 2016

Accusing the Centre of “throwing the State into a financial crisis”, the Chief Minister pointed out that Kerala has suffered a cumulative loss of around ₹1,07,500 crore since 2016.

“Due to efficient financial management and the stands of the State government, Kerala is in a good position now. We have recorded an increase in per capita income which is better than many other States. But we are facing a crunch as the Centre has cut down Kerala’s tax share, while our revenue deficit grant has been whittled down without any criteria. The Centre has also slashed our borrowing limit and we have approached the Supreme Court against the Centre imposing a ceiling on that,” he said.