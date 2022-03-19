When ‘Kaval’ guarded children in conflict with law

Beneficiaries recount their life-redeeming rewards of psychosocial care

Alex* (all names changed) was involved in a case of theft of computers from his school. Four years after he was referred to Kaval, a project of the Women and Child Development department that provides psychosocial care to children in conflict with law, he is no longer a lost soul.

On Saturday afternoon, he recounted how the years since the theft have been. Alex came from a broken family. Despite his best efforts, he had not been able to reconcile with his parents. His father was an alcoholic as well. After the theft, in which two friends of his were also involved, Alex lost his family’s respect and many of friends deserted him. But Kaval came to his rescue.

He spoke with trained members of one of the NGOs that implements Kaval in Thiruvananthapuram district, and decided to pursue an industrial training course. At the end of the computer operator course, Alex came second with 87% marks, boosting his confidence. Even as he is looking for a steady job now, he is keeping himself busy repairing laptops and mobiles. “Humans commit mistakes, but once we understand it was wrong, we can redeem ourselves through hard work and focus..”

There were many such emotional moments at ‘Kavalinte Kaiyoppu,’ a get-together of Kaval beneficiaries organised by the District Child Protection Unit.

Bala, who was involved in a robbery case over five years ago, said he now understood that if one thought about one’s actions before doing something, he/she would not have to regret it later. Study hard and keep your family happy was his advice to other children in conflict with law.

Amit recounted an incident in which the police came looking for him. It had been years since he had a brush with law and had been pursuing his undergraduate studies. His grievance was that the police continued to look at him with suspicion on mere hearsay.

Viju who became part of Kaval four years ago said the case against him was, paradoxically, a good thing for it taught him “what life was”. It also provided him an opportunity to meet many who had helped him turn his life around.

Support to parents

Many parents who attended the gathering recounted the immense support the entire Kaval team had been providing them.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, inaugurated the get-together. Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar; Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Harshita Attaluri; District Vimukthi Mission manager Jayaraj P.K; Juvenile Justice Board Principal Magistrate Aneesa A.; and Women and Child Devlopment Director T.V. Anupama interacted with the children. Cultural programmes were presented by the children on the occasion.