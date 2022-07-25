When Jayan turned down an offer to act in a Tamil film

Wrong to typecast Jayan as an action hero, says filmmaker Hariharan

Writer K.P. Sudheera receiving a copy of the script of Sarapanjaram from lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri at an event in Kozhikode on Monday. Filmmaker Hariharan and actor Mamukkoya are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

R.M. Veerappan, prominent film producer and politician from Tamil Nadu, had watched Jayan-starrer Sarapanjaram from a movie theatre in then Madras. Impressed by the actor’s performance, he had asked its director Hariharan to look out for a plot to cast him in a Tamil movie.

“Jayan, however, was not keen on acting in Tamil as he was flooded with offers in Malayalam following the huge success of Sarapanjaram. He said he would wait for some time. But, fate willed otherwise. In hindsight, I think if he had acted in Tamil, then he would have become a superstar there,” Mr. Hariharan said here on Monday while opening an event in memory of the late actor.

The filmmaker said it was incorrect to say that he was behind Jayan’s stardom through Sarapanjaram. “Even if I hadn’t cast him in my movie, Jayan would have become an actor. He was destined to be one. I chose him because he was suitable for the role,” said Mr. Hariharan.

He said Jayan had an undefined attractiveness with his body language, unique style of dialogue delivery, and a voice that sounded like a ringing bell. “Apart from all that, he was immensely talented. Perhaps because of that, Jayan is remembered even now, 42 years after his death. The Malayalam industry could make use of only a minuscule percentage of it,” he said.

Mr. Hariharan claimed that it was wrong to typecast Jayan as an action hero. “Jayan could perform other roles as well. Remember the performance in movies such as Karimpana, Ithikkara Pakki, and those based on the Vadakkan Pattu (northern ballads),” he said.

The script of Sarapanjaram, authored by Mr. Hariharan, was released by lyricist-musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri by handing over a copy to author K.P. Sudheera. Actor Mamukkoya, and film producers P.V. Gangadharan and Gokulam Gopalan were present. The event was organised by the Jayan Foundation.