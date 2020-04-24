When grow bags too go green

To do away with plastic grow bags, the Kudumbashree Mission in the district has come up with organic grow bags from areca palm spathes.

The Mission had assigned several tasks for its members during the lockdown period and making of organic grow bags was one of them. The main objective was to avoid the use of plastic in vegetable cultivation. As areca palm spathes were available aplenty in the district, there was no shortage of raw materials. Training for members of various blocks was provided through WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the cooking competition organised by the Kudumbashree Mission in the district has reached the fourth phase. Making of chammanthi and chammanthi podi with easily available ingredients from the kitchen garden is the theme for the phase.

Kudumbashree entrepreneurs and neighbourhood groups are participating in the competition conducted in five phases. The competition began on April 15. The objective was to introduce the traditional cuisine to the next generation, said organisers.