When cloudburst-triggered deluge kept firefighters busy in Kochi

Phones at fire stations in the city and adjoining municipalities rang off their hooks during the torrential downpour leaving firefighters with little breathing space on Tuesday morning.

Fire and rescue services personnel at the Eloor station were perhaps the busiest as the rainfall in Kalamassery, which falls under their jurisdiction, triggered by a cloudburst clocked 157 mm flooding even in areas that never experienced waterlogging even during the 2018 deluge.

Initially, a couple of calls were received asking for help to remove fallen trees disrupting traffic near the Kalamassery railway station and at Eloor. Thereafter came the call from the worst flooded areas in Kalamassery, including Moolepadam in Ward 6.

“In some areas, water had risen up to the level of neck in the first floor of houses. We had to evacuate around 15 children and women staff from a marooned day-care centre to a nearby home. Then their parents were informed who came and picked them,” said Saji Kumar, assistant station officer, Eloor fire station.

The five-member team had to deploy a rubber dinghy to evacuate occupants from some 10-odd houses, including a 75-year-old bedridden woman. The dinghy was also used for distributing food arranged by the division councillor and residents’ association for those who declined to move out but shifted to the first floor of their inundated houses.

Help for removal of fallen trees disrupting traffic after being uprooted in strong wind dominated calls received at fire stations on the day. Firefighters from stations with fewer calls pitched in for their busier counterparts from other stations. The team from the Club Road station in the city thus came to the help of their Eloor counterparts. In one instance, a team from the Aroor fire station from the neighbouring Alappuzha district was pressed into service in West Kochi.

Firefighters from the Thrikkakara fire station were called up to rescue a man trapped in flooding in Vidya Nagar colony, while a short-circuit was reported at the strong room on the Cusat campus where electronic voting machines are stored.

The widespread power disruption owing to snapped lines caused by fallen trees kept Kerala State Electricity Board officials busy as well. “We had to switch off transformers at severely flooded areas and in some cases had to wait till the early hours of Wednesday morning to charge them again. KSEB did not suffer any property loss,” said sources in the Board.