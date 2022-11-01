When CBSE teachers showcased their artistic talents zestfully

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Kottakkal, lifts maiden CBSE Teachers Kalolsavam championship

The teachers of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Kottakkal, lifting the trophy after winning the overall championship in the first ever Teachers’ Kalolsavam conducted by the Malappuram Sahodaya. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Kottakkal, lifts maiden CBSE Teachers Kalolsavam championship

The basic human nature to unwind and revel in moments of happiness reflected in an unprecedented style when the Malappuram Sahodaya School Complex conducted its first ever arts festival for teachers of CBSE schools in the district the other day.

The overwhelming response to the maiden edition of the Teachers’ Kalolsavam held at St. Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Puthanangadi, has prompted the organisers to make it an annual affair.

Displaying more vigor and zest than their children, 500 teachers from 62 CBSE schools in the district contested in 27 events and vied to showcase their artistic and literary talents.

They cheered their friends and jumped up in wild exuberance. They argued fervidly when there was a dispute over results. Yet contented they went home after taking part in a historic initiative in their teaching career.

“True, it was a historic moment. We had apprehensions about teachers’ participation when we decided to conduct the arts festival on a pilot basis. But their response was overwhelming,” said M. Abdul Nazar, chief patron of the Malappuram Sahodaya.

According to Mr. Nazar, the event took hundreds of teachers back to their nostalgic campus days. “The event was a bold experiment held in the State. It was like a picnic for teachers with a competitive zest,” he said, praising general convener Father Nannam Premkumar and conveners Father Mathukutty and Bindu for their leadership skills.

The teachers of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Kottakkal, lifted the championship by scoring 200 points. Peace Public School, Kottakkal, became the runners-up with 192 points, and Benchmark International School, Kottakkal, secured the third position with 188 points.

“It was a moment of pride for us. Like our students, our teachers too have done well in arts. Kudos for them,” said Sr. Ancilla George, Principal of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School.

Gireesh Raj, Dean of MES Medical College, Perinthalmanna, inaugurated the festival. Malappuram Sahodaya School Complex president K. Unnikrishnan presided over the function. He also gave away trophies to the winners.

K.K. Shijin, a teacher from Gems Public School, Kooriyad, who designed the festival logo, was felicitated at the function. Sahodaya general secretary P. Haridas, treasurer M. Jouhar, general convener Father Premkumar, Sahodaya executive committee members P. Nisar Khan, Soni Jose, P. Mohammed Basheer, Sr. Ancilla George, Father Mathukutty and Bindu spoke.