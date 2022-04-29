When brotherhood transcends religious boundaries

The legendary Kattumadam Mana sets a model for communal harmony by organising a mass Iftar

Kattumadam Praveen Namboothiri watching his Muslim guests perform the Magrib prayers at an Iftar he organised at Valiyakunnu, near Valanchery, in Malappuram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kattumadam Praveen Namboothiri, who supervises tantric rituals in more than 200 temples in Kerala and other States, was ecstatic the other day when 500-odd guests responded to his invitation.

It was an invitation for an Iftar, a rare gesture from a Tantri who upholds communal harmony above other religious sentiments. And the Iftar was a fulfillment of a long-cherished dream for Mr. Praveen, the youngest member of Kattumadam Mana at Valiyakunnu, near Valanchery.

He did not hide his excitement about the event. “I wanted to conduct an Iftar for long. But it materialized only now,” said Mr. Praveen about his long-cherished dream of extending a hand of friendship to his Muslim brethren.

The scion of the legendary Kattumadam Mana, one of the six Namboothiri families in Kerala believed to have received the blessings of Parasurama for performing Manthrik and Tantric rituals, said that he would make the Iftar during the holy month of Ramzan an annual affair.

Exceptional warmth

Mr. Praveen and his family welcomed the guests with exceptional warmth and provided facilities for a sumptuous Iftar. He hugged his guests in a warm gesture. Among them were Syed Mueenali Shihab Thangal from Panakkad, Syed Abid Husain Thangal, MLA of Kottakkal, Valanchery municipal chairman Ashraf Ambalathingal, and Kerala State Youth Welfare Board member Shareef Paloli.

“Mr. Praveen Namboothiri is sending a great message to the new generation by organising this Iftar. He is also upholding the great legacy of his Kattumadam family,” said Mr. Abid Husain Thangal.

“It is a rare gesture. A gesture that we should appreciate, especially at a time when forces are trying hard to divide the people on the basis of their faith,” said Mr. Shareef Paloli.

Mr. Praveen maintained the family tradition by avoiding non-vegetarian dishes for the Iftar. “I was quite familiar with Iftar and the Muslim tradition as many of my friends and neighbours are Muslim,” he said.

Although vegetarian, the feast was sumptuous with a wide variety of dishes. Unlike the usual Iftars, Mr. Praveen topped his feast with a lip-smacking Palada Payasam.