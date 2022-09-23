When art takes roots on nature’s canvas

Two artists have turned a banyan tree on NH 966 near Perinthalmanna into a thing of beauty

A large banyan tree on the side of the National Highway 966 with dozens of adventitious prop roots around it has turned into a beckoning beauty overnight. A pair of artists has turned the lower part of the banyan tree at Ponyakurissi, near Perinthalmanna, into a thing of beauty by painting it with a woman’s face inside.

The banyan tree and its surroundings have now started attracting the people to spend their time and to appreciate the art. Supported by Trauma Care volunteers in Perinthalmanna Municipality, the area is being turned into a garden.

The initiative

It was the initiative of Dileep Kumar P., health inspector of Perinthalmanna Municipality, that triggered the transformation of a neglected giant tree into a place of attraction. “This is one way of conserving trees. I wanted to do something to conserve trees at a time when we hear news about birds and nestlings being mercilessly killed by cutting down trees,” said Mr. Dileep.

A mini garden around the banyan tree is being developed. Mr. Dileep and team installed a bench that can sit six people. By laying pebbles around the stem of the tree, they changed the usual concept of tree conservation. It has now become a favourite selfie spot not only for the local people, but for passing travellers as well.

A day’s effort

Artists Sreekrishnan Karuvarakundu and Pradeep Karyavattam painted the adventitious prop roots of the tree at one side and created the face of woman. It was just a day’s effort for them. “We just worked at it without any planning. If we had planned and got more time, we could have come up with something more interesting,” said Mr. Sreekrishnan.

What inspired the artists to draw the face of a woman was an eye-like mark on the trunk of the tree. “We developed on it, and created the face of a woman by using good quality exterior emulsion paint,” said Mr. Sreekrishnan.

He said the paint would survive the sun and rain for three or four years. It is washable. “Any dirt or discoloration can be cleaned,” he said. The Trauma Care volunteers have taken it upon themselves to keep the tree and its surrounds clean.