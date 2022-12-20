When an entire village becomes a canvas 

December 20, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Thrissur

For five days from Wednesday, Enkakad, a sleepy village near Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district, will become an art village.

Ni Fest 7, the seventh edition of an annual art camp and village art fest organised by the Niracharthu Art and Cultural Society, will be held from December 21 to 25.

Niracharthu camps provide artists open avenues in the village. The camp sites vary depending on the location preferences of artists and thus the whole village becomes a sort of a canvas. The artists are accommodated in houses in the village, providing them an opportunity to have the feel of the village’s local culture and hospitality.

20 artists

The camp, curated by artist S.N. Sujith, will have 20 artists, including 10 from outside Kerala. Artists from the area will also join the camp.

This edition of Ni Fest is dedicated to art historian and author the late Vijayakumar Menon, who was the mentor of Niracharthu.

On December 23, writer M.K. Sanoo will dedicate the programme. Camp review by art critic Premjish Achari will follow.

Aji V.N., Anjaneyulu Gundu, P.S. Jalaja, Jyothi Basu, Leon K.L., Madhav Imartey, Madhu Das, Mahula Ghosh, Parvathi Nayar, Ratheesh T., Reghunadhan K., Santhan Velayudhan, Sarika Mehta, Shahul Hameed, Sharmi Chowdhury, Shyam Sunder, Sudayadas, Sumesh Balakrishnan, Unnikrishnan C. and Vinod Balak are the artists participating in the camp.

The five-day camp coincides with the village art festival with folk and classical art performances in the evenings.

Mizhavil thayampaka, instrument percussion by Kalamandalam team; Charadu kuthi kolkkali (a folk performance with sticks and threads) by a women’s group from Kannur; theatre sketches by Thrissur drama team; Sangeetha Samanwayam (musical notes) by Kavalam Sajeevan and team, and performances by local artistes will make the Ni fest 7 vibrant.

BFA students of Raja Ravi Varma College, Mavelikara, are conducting a print exhibition based on the theme Indian architecture. A photo exhibition by Renjth Raveendran, Kannur, featuring Theyyams, will also be included.

Artist roundtable and open house by camp participants, led by the curator, is scheduled on December 24 evening. Slide show presentations by participating artists will also be part of Ni fest.

Niracharthu was founded in 2014 with the objective of reviving the artistic spirits of the village, grooming the next generation of artists and building the culture of art appreciation among common men.