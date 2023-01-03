When a first prize in light music opened the doors to KPAC

January 03, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Sreelatha Namboothiri belies her age when she begins singing Enthini pazhsruthi meettuvathiniyum… The song, from the 1961 drama Doctor, is special to her. It had won her the first prize at the State School Arts Festival in 1964 at Thiruvalla. Not many people know that Sreelatha, who is better known as one of Malayalam cinema’s most popular character artistes, is a former State Schools Festival winner, that too in light music.

“I learnt to sing that song all by myself, listening to the record,” Sreelatha tells The Hindu. “I remember the competition was pretty tough. It wasn’t easy even to qualify for the State festival; I had come first at my school Govt. GHSS, Haripad, and then at the Alappuzha district competition. It was after her performance at the school festival that Sreelatha was selected by the celebrated theatre troupe, KPAC. “That was of course how I started my career as an actress,” says the woman who has been acting in cinema for more than half-a-century. “And it was years later that I started learning classical music. Now I enjoy giving classical concerts.”

Sreelatha was also into sports. “I was a State-level winner in long jump,”she says. “It was at one of the meets I met director Kunchacko’s daughter Tessi, who was an excellent sprinter.” Before our conversation ends, Sreelatha is sporting enough to display another of her talents. She speaks in the voice of the legendary actress and her contemporary, Sheela. You feel you are listening to Sheela.2