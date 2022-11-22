Wheel detaches from KSRTC bus in Kochi

November 22, 2022 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

In the second such incident in the State within a week, the front left wheel of a KSRTC superfast bus from Parassala depot got detached from its axle, soon after it left the Ernakulam bus stand for its return trip to Thiruvananthapuram, late on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wheel rolled away and hit the side of a car that was parked nearby, causing a dent. A similar incident had occurred in Thiruvananthapuram a week ago, following which three mechanics were suspended. The incidents come shortly after the agency’s decision to extend the lifespan of its superfast buses from seven to 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US