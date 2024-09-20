ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp number launched for public to lodge complaints about waste dumping   

Published - September 20, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

Complaints received at the State-level war room will be forwarded to local bodies. The area will be cleaned first and then action will be taken against those dumping waste

The Hindu Bureau

Dedicated action from each individual is necessary for the State to become completely garbage-free, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said. He was performing the State-level launch of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign at the Kollam Corporation council hall and announcing the WhatsApp number to lodge complaints against waste dumping.

People can use WhatsApp number 9446700800 to bring garbage dumping in public places to the attention of the local bodies and file a complaint with evidence against those polluting public places and waterbodies. Complaints received at the State-level war room will be forwarded to the local bodies. In the two-step process, the area will be cleaned first and then action will be taken against those dumping waste.

Sunflower plants

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign on October 2 at Kottarakara. The idea is to create a garbage-free Kerala by increasing people’s participation,” said Mr. Rajesh. Mayor Prasanna Ernst presided over the function while deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu, LSGD special secretary Anupama, Corporation secretary R.S. Anu, councillors and officials were present.

The Minister also inaugurated the cultivation of sunflower plants on the Kureepuzha garbage treatment plant premises.  

