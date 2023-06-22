What young weathermen in Kerala schools have found about monsoon progress

June 22, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KOCHI

This year, monsoon has been virtually playing truant, say a new crop of weathermen in higher secondary schools after recording rainfall in different locations in Kerala since the monsoon set in. The youngsters have identified a serious rain deficit. Recording rain data apart, the students have identified other problems such as poor groundwater recharging as a result of poor rainfall.

Rain recording and collection of data on humidity and wind conditions have been launched across the State in 228 government higher secondary schools and 18 aided schools under Samagra Shiksha Kerala. In most schools, students who are majoring in Geography have been entrusted with the task of setting up the facilities and recording the data as part of their practical classes. The students are guided by teachers who have been given the charge. The programme has the technical support of the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cusat.

Students in the Government Higher Secondary School, Tirur, Malappuram, found that the average rainfall over 22 days since May 29 has been 16.5 mm, though nine days during the period saw above-average rainfall in the area. Tirur received the highest volume of rain (95.1 mm) between May 31 and June 1. Looking at the data, a teacher from the school says that the cyclonic storm Biparjoy may have weakened the monsoon.

The weather readers of Jawahar Higher Secondary School at Ayoor, Kollam, have been struck by the fact that open wells in the school and its neighbourhoods continue to be drying up as there is little groundwater recharge. One of the teachers in charge of guiding the students said the exercise in watching the weather conditions has sharpened the students’ observation of their surroundings.

Data from the Ayoor school weather station showed that there was no rain between June 1 and 6. Out of a total of 201.5 mm of rain received up to June 20, the highest volume was experienced on June 11, when 33 mm was recorded. On June 8, it was 14.5 mm.

Students of the Government Higher Secondary School at Mookkannur, near Angamaly, too say that rain has been weak this season. The highest rainfall since the monsoon set in was witnessed on June 8 when 82 mm was recorded. It has varied between 5.1 mm and 6.1 mm with occasional spikes such as on June 12 when 57.1 mm of rain was received.

Data from the Met Centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD), points to rain deficiency in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram between June 1 and June 21, while there is a large deficit for the period in Kannur, Idukki, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Wayanad districts.