What has WCC done to help assaulted actor, asks Siddique

Siddique, actor and office-bearer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), on Tuesday took potshots at the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), which was formed in solidarity of the sexually harassed actor, while defending the actor accused in the case without naming him.

The actor tore into the WCC when he was asked about the alleged apathy of AMMA towards the survivor at an interaction with police personnel organised at the Ernakulam Rural Police headquarters.

“What has the WCC done for the victim other than posting some gibberish in the social media? Did they help her with legal aid or find the truth of the matter? If what I heard is correct, the survivor herself had confronted the organisation about hardly doing anything for her,” said Mr. Siddique.

The female actor was allegedly abducted and sexually harassed in a moving car by a gang led by the key accused ‘Pulsar’ Suni on the night of February 17, 2017. The gang had allegedly intercepted the actor’s car on National Highway 544, near Parambayam, when she was en route to Kochi after a shooting session in Thrissur.

Mr. Siddique said that being remanded in custody for 85 days is not proof of the accused actor’s guilt since remand is a mere arrangement, which only means that he was denied bail on the request of the police probing the case.

He said that while his equation with the accused actor may change if and when his guilt was proven, it was his duty to stand by him as a friend and colleague till then. He said that the actor’s name was dragged into the case months after the key accused was arrested.

“The actor got implicated merely because the arrested criminal who attacked the female actor named him,” said Mr. Siddique who wondered whether anyone named by that criminal would be similarly dragged into it.

Mr. Siddique blamed the media for creating an impression that AMMA was not by the survivor’s side. He claimed that AMMA like the rest of society always stood with the survivor.

Stating that he personally had contacted the female actor multiple times since then, he said that there was a general apprehension about contacting her since even her name cannot be mentioned in public.