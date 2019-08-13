WHAMS to the rescue in Wayanad

Shyam, a 60-year-old HAM radio operator in Wayanad, has rarely been away from his wireless set since flooding and landslips hit his disaster-prone home district last week.

He along with 15 other amateur radio enthusiasts, a close-knit group that goes by the name Wayanad-HAMS or WHAMS, have been continuously monitoring the airwaves to help the government rush rescue and relief to marooned localities.

Most have kitted out their vehicles with wireless sets to be in the loop constantly.

Shyam, a coffee planter, had arrived in Wayanad from Thalassery as a child in the early 60s to help his father, a World War II veteran, tend the 15 acres he had received as a land grant for his service in the Royal Air Force (RAF).

Old-timer

Shyam reckons himself an ‘old-timer’, HAM radio slang for veteran operators and knows the hilly district intimately. He said that in the landslip-hit Meppadi, WHAMS helped control traffic on the rugged track between the disaster spot and main road till the police set up their wireless repeater station in the remote locality.

They had kept Wayanad connected to the world during the catastrophic floods that ravaged the district last August.

Their experience operating in severe weather in 2018 prompted the WHAMS to establish a disaster communication repeater at Phantom Hill, near Ambalavayalil, last month.

The station is solar-powered and operational round-the-clock and in severe weather conditions. It helps WHAMS cover entire Wayanad and extends the group’s reach to Mysuru, Thrissur, and Aluva.

Communication gaps

S. Sunish, another enthusiast, based in Thiruvananthapuram, said HAM radio operators had helped the government bridge communication gaps caused due to power outages and breakdown of transmission infrastructure during times of disaster. They had also given support to cycling and marathon events.

HAM radio operators in Kerala often cut a low profile and are mostly an obscure group. However, they provide an infallible second line of communication when every other channel falters.