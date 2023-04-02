ADVERTISEMENT

WGMC to be developed as a well-equipped medical institution: Chief Minister

April 02, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KALPETTA

The high-tech skill laboratory would be useful not only for the people in the district but also for those in the neighbouring districts

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that steps would be intensified to develop Wayanad Government Medical College (WGMC) as a well-equipped medical institution in a time-bound manner.

Speaking after inaugurating a multipurpose building complex and catheterisation laboratory at the medical college on Sunday, Mr. Vijayan said that a master plan was under consideration for the overall development of the medical institution.

The high-tech skill laboratory set up at the medical college would be useful not only for the people in the district but also for those in the neighbouring districts, Mr. Vijayan said.

The government is executing various projects for the comprehensive development of the district, including special projects for tribespeople, the Chief Minister said.  

While delivering the presidential address, Health Minister Veena George said a tele-paediatric intensive care unit facility would be set up at the health institution by connecting it with the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

