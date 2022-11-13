Wetland schooling, bird watching sessions organised for students at Punchakari

ADVERTISEMENT

Climatehood, a non-government organisation that helps people to adapt to climate change-related trends, organised a wetland schooling and bird-watching programme at Punchakari, near Vellayani, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning, in association with Amrita Kairali Vidya Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Nedumangad.

Students of the school’s ‘seed’ club and teachers actively participated in the activities. They were introduced to resident and migratory birds of Punchakari as well as other flora and fauna of the wetlands. They were surprised by the sheer number of birds as well as the beauty of nature, so close to the city, and became aware of how pollution, plastic, climate, and human behaviour affected ecosystems.

The session also included an active breathwork session from ‘Vital Life.’ It concluded with an interactive session, in which the students and teachers shared their experiences.

A ‘Model COP-27’ (Conference of the Parties) was also organised. K.K. Chandhukrishna, president of Kalliyoor grama panchayat, was the guest at the session. Abhijith R. Mohan of Climatehood delivered a brief on the COP and its significance. The participants requested Mr. Chandhukrishna to take action to protect the second largest freshwater lake of the State.

The event followed the green protocol, with participants bringing their green kit comprising steel plate, glass, and water bottle, and the organisers serving food on steel plates. The students also urged the UNFCCC, which organises the COP, to follow green protocol at big global events.

Climatehood organises activities that are aimed at raising environmental awareness, promoting a sustainable lifestyle, and driving political transformation on environmental policies. It coordinates activities for students and the public such as birdwatching, nature walk, wetland visits, wildlife exhibition and seminar, plogging, sustainable menstruation campaign, climate change impact assessment, socio-economic survey, planting trees, etc.