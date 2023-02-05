ADVERTISEMENT

Wetland inventory with public inputs calls for better restoration strategies

February 05, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The report carrying observations of local community members about the status of wetlands in Kozhikode district will be submitted to the State Wetland Authority of Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

A scenic view of the Mavoor wetlands in Kozhikode district where the illegal land filling activities often remain overlooked. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A wetland inventory recently released by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) compiling the findings of local community members about the condition of wetland areas stresses the need for immediate intervention by local administrators to prevent the rampant encroachment of wetland areas, pollution, illegal land conversions, and exploitation of resources.

The inventory prepared as part of a public participatory initiative to mark World Wetlands Day mentions 35 locations in Kozhikode district, where better conservation and restoration activities can contribute a lot to maintaining ecological balance. CWRDM scientists who coordinated the participatory study pointed out that the consciousness of the local community of the unhealthy changes taking place around wetland areas was praiseworthy as it could prompt the authorities to go for intensified conservation activities.

“The purpose of preparing such a district-level wetland inventory was to check the local communities’ alertness and concern over the undesirable changes taking place around wetland areas. There were around 45 entries from the public to be included in the compiled report of which the 35 were selected,” said K.R. Renjith, scientist with the CWRDM’s ecology and environment research group. He added that the report mainly featuring the ground-level findings and observations of citizens would be submitted to the State Wetland Authority Kerala (SWAK) for reference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sajith said one more comprehensive research report by the CWRDM on wetlands in Kerala prepared for SWAK under the Department of Environment and Climate Change would be ready in two months. “In Kerala, there are 270 major wetland areas in need of proper restoration support. Our aim is to highlight wetlands as assets for the survival of humanity. The theme of this year’s campaign, ‘It’s time for wetland restoration’, itself reflects the importance of carrying out possible intervention programmes by all stakeholders,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US