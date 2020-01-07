Wetland bird count to begin on January 11

Wayanad wetland bird count, a water bird census organised jointly by the Social Forestry Wayanad, Hume Centre for Ecology (HCE) and Wildlife Biology, and Ratufa Nature Club of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS), Pookode, will be held on January 11 and 12.

The citizen science venture, being organised as part of the Asian Waterbird Census, will try to enumerate both endemic and migratory waterfowl associated with major wetland ecosystems in the district such as Pamamaraan wetlands on the banks of the Kabani river; Arattuthara paddy field near Mananthavadi; Pookode lake, the second largest freshwater lake in the State; Ammavayal and Golur inside the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary and water belt areas of Banasura Sagar and Karapuzha reservoirs.

Lifeline

Wetland ecosystems play a major role in maintaining water resources of a region and lifeline of agriculture production systems, says C.K. Vishnudas, conservation biologist, Hume Centre for Ecology.

The data generated from the annual event contributes to the global efforts to understand the changes in avian population in response to climate and ecosystem changes, Mr. Vishnudas adds.

Close to 50 bird enthusiasts will attend the programme.

Workshop

A bird identification workshop will be held at the Periyar hall of the CVAS on January 11 in connection with the programme.