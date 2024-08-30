GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wet spell to continue in Kerala till September 3

Increase in rainfall associated with low pressure area in Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Asna in northeast Arabian Sea will not impact rainfall activity over Kerala, according to IMD

Published - August 30, 2024 06:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The rice market in Thrissur city during the rain on Friday.

The rice market in Thrissur city during the rain on Friday.

Kerala can expect an increase in rainfall till September 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a Friday evening weather update.

Ten districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) on Saturday. Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta are on yellow alert. Thrissur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam can expect light to moderate rainfall on Saturday.

Central and northern Kerala districts can expect heightened rainfall activity till at least September 3, according to the IMD update.

On Friday, many districts reported an increase in rainfall activity, prompting the IMD to put 10 districts on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The increase in rainfall activity over Kerala is associated with a low pressure area over central Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into a depression. By Friday evening, the low pressure area lay over west central adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Asna that formed over the northeast Arabian Sea off Kachchh coast and adjoining Pakistan on Friday is not projected to influence rainfall activity over Kerala, IMD officials said.

Cyclone Asna is expected to move nearly west-northwestward over northeast Arabian Sea away from the Indian coast over the next two days, the IMD noted on Friday.

The IMD has also warned of the possibility of strong surface winds over Kerala till September 1. Fishermen have been advised against venturing out to sea till Saturday given the possibility of squally weather along the Kerala coast.

