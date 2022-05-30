West Nile fever in Kerala: Two more samples sent for test 

Health department examining how virus reached mosquitoes in Pananchery

After one person succumbed to West Nile fever at Pananchery grama panchayat in Thrissur district, blood samples of two more persons who had close contact with the deceased have been sent to the virology lab at Alappuzha for examination.

The health department is examining how the virus reached the culex mosquitoes in Pananchery. They are also checking the possibility of the victim contracting the disease from elsewhere.

As West Nile fever is a mosquito-borne disease, anti-mosquito drive has been intensified in the area. Pananchery panchayat president P.P. Raveendran convened a meeting on Monday to review the situation.

“No vaccine has been developed for the disease so far. Though West Nile fever may cause fatal health issues, 80% percent of the infected persons show no symptoms. Fever, headache, vomiting or rashes are the common symptoms,” said Dr. K.S. Jayanthi, superintendent, Public Health Centre, Vellanikkara, Thrissur.