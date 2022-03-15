West Kallada to open its doors to tourists

Village tourism initiative to fully comply with green protocol

West Kallada, an idyllic village on the outskirts of Kollam, is all set to become a major tourism destination.

The tourism project incorporating Sasthamcotta Lake and the Kallada river will be implemented with the support of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund of K. Somaprasad, the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB), Kerala State Electricity Board, and the Fisheries department.

A village tourism initiative, the project will introduce an all-new destination while fully complying with the green protocol. Since West Kallada is located near Munroe Thuruthu, officials are also planning backwater packages covering both the destinations.

As part of the project, tiles will be laid on a 1.5-km long and 2-m wide stretch of Bund Road and ₹10 lakh has been sanctioned for this. Benches will be installed every 100 m on both sides of the road while coir geotextile will be laid to prevent soil erosion. The Kerala State Electricity Board aims at generating electricity by installing solar panels in the area. The road will also be beautified by planting small trees and arrangements will be made for morning and evening walkers. The Fisheries department has sanctioned ₹45 lakh for the Ikkarazhikathumukku road, which winds through the fields along the backwaters. Another road leading to the bund will be completed spending ₹15 lakh and the construction of both the roads has already started.

Package tours

A tourism package on the banks of the Kallada river in collaboration with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) will also be a part of this. Cafeteria, a restaurant serving local cuisine, children’s park and a boat ride to Munroe Thuruthu will be the main attractions of the package. “Tourists can also visit places in and around Kallada, including the famous St. Mary’s Orthodox Syrian Church. The project also aims at creating more employment opportunities for the residents,” says panchayat president C. Unnikrishnan.