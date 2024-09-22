West Kallada floating solar power project: KSERC to hold hearing on power purchase agreement on September 24

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) will hold a hearing on Tuesday (September 24) on a proposal filed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for drawing power from the proposed 50 MW West Kallada floating solar power project in Kollam district at a per-unit rate of ₹3.04.

The KSEB and NHPC Ltd (formerly National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) had worked out draft power purchase agreement (PPA) which is now before the Commission.

The KSEB and NHPC Ltd had inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in May 2014 for establishing the 50 MW floating solar power plant at West Kallada in about 300 acres of waterlogged expanse. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had given its approval for the project under its solar park scheme in December 2020.

As per the draft PPA, KSEB will procure power from West Kallada at a rate of ₹ 3.04 per unit or the tariff determined by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, whichever is lower. The offered tariff of ₹3.04 per unit is inclusive of taxes, levies, and duties.

In April 2024, the MNRE extended the timeline for developing the solar park till November 2025. As per the scheme, the 50 MW project is eligible for a Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of ₹20 lakh/MW or 30% of the park cost, whichever is lower.

The NHPC had offered the KSEB a ceiling rate of ₹3.04 per unit in June this year, after multiple rounds of talks over the price.

