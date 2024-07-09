ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal woman, child killed as tank bursts in Palakkad

Published - July 09, 2024 07:08 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The woman and her little son were killed when a water tank burst and its cement slabs fell on them at a dairy farm

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her little son were killed when a water tank burst and its cement slabs fell on them at a dairy farm at Vellinezhi near Cherpulassery in the district on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Shamili, 30, from West Bengal and her son Sami Ram, 2. Shamili, wife of Basudev from West Bengal, was working at the dairy farm owned by one Ratheesh. Basudev was away when the accident took place.

The tank in the farm, constructed about a year ago, collapsed under water pressure and the woman and her child were trapped under the concrete slabs. The woman had gone near the tank to wash her hands from a nearby tap. They were found by other workers of the farm about an hour after the tank broke.

Although they were rushed to a hospital, both were declared dead on arrival. The bodies were shifted to Government Taluk Hospital at Ottappalam.

Shamili and her family had reached the farm about six months ago.

