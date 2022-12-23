West Bengal native sentenced to 20-year RI in POCSO case

December 23, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually abusing a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in 2020. The convict has been identified as Abdul Khader of Malda in West Bengal. Judge Ash K. Bal ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹50,000. Of this, a sum of ₹30,000 will be provided to the girl. The incident happened under the Alappuzha North police station limits. Special Public Prosecutor S. Seema represented the prosecution side.