The Pettah police arrested a West Bengal native with alleged possession of ganja and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Amal Mandal, 48. He was apprehended at the Bhagath Singh road late Sunday allegedly with 2.5 kg of ganja and nine bottles of IMFL. The police also found ₹67,000 that he had generated by selling such narcotics substances from his possession.