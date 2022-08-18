West Bengal native arrested with ganja in Kerala

Raid after reports of migrant labourers engaging in drug peddling

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 18, 2022 21:23 IST

The Poojappura police arrested a West Bengal native with alleged possession of nearly 3 kg of ganja on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as Susheel Mandal, 29, of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. He was apprehended during a raid jointly conducted by the Special Action Group against Organised Crimes (SAGOC) and District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF).

According to City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar, the accused frequented the State under the pretext of finding work and allegedly smuggled the contraband to cater to his clientele who were mostly youngsters.

The raid was conducted following reports of migrant labourers engaging in drug proliferation and peddling in the State capital. The accused was placed under close surveillance on the basis of such information.

The police said the ongoing drive will be intensified to nab other members of the racket.

