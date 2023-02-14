West Bengal native arrested for pelting stones at train

February 14, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KANNUR

The railway police on Tuesday arrested a West Bengal native who allegedly pelted stones at a running train at the Thalassery railway station.

Bipul Ekaye, 28, was arrested soon after the incident. He pelted stones at the Chennai-Mangaluru train after it started moving from the station.

The stone broke the windowpanes of the AC coach and passengers in the coach ran to safety.

As soon as information on the incident was received, Railway Police Force sub-inspectors Manoj Kumar and Vinod; and senior civil police officers Ribesh and Vishnuraj took the accused into custody.

Incidents of throwing stones at the trains have increased recently. Most of the accused are from other States.

The arrested was produced in the railway court.