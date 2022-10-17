West Bengal native arrested for online fraud in Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

A 22-year-old West Bengal native has been arrested on charges of cheating people of large sums of money through an online racket using the names of online shopping websites.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police arrested Bicky Das of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. He reportedly is part of a racket specialising in tricking people into giving money by promising them gifts using fake scratch-and-win cards issued in the names of companies such as Naaptol Online Shopping Pvt Ltd and Snapdeal, the police said.

The accused collected names and addresses of people who make purchases from these sites from parcel service companies. After mailing them scratch-and-win cards, he would convince them they had won money or expensive gifts such as cars. The unsuspecting victim would then be asked to contact a mobile number given on the card, the police said.

They would then be tricked into parting with huge sums in the name of service tax, registration charge, GST and insurance.

Using this trick, Bicky Das stole ₹7.45 lakh from a woman from Murikkumpuzha in Thiruvananthapuram after convincing her that she had won a Hyundai Creta car. Police stations in Karnataka and West Bengal have cases registered against him for similar fraud. For his racket, he had been using phone numbers and bank accounts obtained using forged documents, the police said.

The police tracked him down after a two-month investigation. The accused was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, and remanded in custody. An investigation is in progress to trace his accomplices, the police added.