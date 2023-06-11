West Bengal Governor spends time with differently abled children

June 11, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose who arrived here on his first visit to the State after assuming the gubernatorial office, spent time with differently abled children at the Central Institute on Mental Retardation here.

Mr. Bose said he would help open Jan Dhan accounts for the inmates of the institute and deposit a fixed amount. He issued directions to furnish the institute with furniture and other facilities and also promised to institute an award of ₹1 lakh for volunteers working among the differently abled. The award would be instituted in the name of Father Felix, the founder of the institute.

The Governor earlier called on scientist C.G. Ramachandran Nair at his residence here and presented him a scroll of honour for his contributions in the field of science and technology. He also visited the Isalayam ashram at Anayara and interacted with spiritual leader Swamy Isa.

