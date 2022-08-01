West African monkeypox confirmed for deceased youth in Thrissur

August 01, 2022 20:16 IST

First death in country due to monkeypox; 20 people under observation

Monkeypox has been confirmed for the youth from Chavakkad who died at a hospital in Thrissur on Saturday. It is the first monkeypox death reported in the country.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, tested the swab taken from the patient’s skin lesion for monkeypox and found it affirmative. The youth arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 22. The lab confirmed the West African variety of monkeypox for him. The lab would conduct a more accurate genetic test for the virus soon, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Earlier, Health Minister Veena George said that the youth had tested positive for monkeypox on July 19 when he was in the UAE.

Under observation

People, who are on the high-risk primary contact list of the deceased, have been kept under observation. None has shown any symptoms so far, according to Health department sources. They are preparing a secondary list too.

The primary contact list included four of his friends who went to the airport to receive him; a helper; his family members; health workers; and nine others who played football with him.

The 22-year-old youth from Kurinjiyur, near Chavakkad, died on Saturday morning at a private hospital in Thrissur. The youth who arrived at the Karipur International Airport from the UAE on July 22 was admitted to the hospital only on July 27 after he collapsed at his house. He was first taken to a private hospital at Chavakkad and later shifted to the hospital in Thrissur where he died. His relatives revealed his Monkeypox diagnosis to the doctors only on July 30 after his condition turned critical. As the hospital sources informed the Health department, a medical team visited the hospital. By that time, his condition had worsened and he had succumbed to the disease.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that help desks had been set up at all airports. “Monkeypox testing felicities have been started in the State. Isolation and treatment facilities have also been arranged,” he said.

165 passengers

There were 165 passengers in the flight in which the youth had travelled from the UAE. They are not on his primary contact list. However, Mr. Vijayan urged the co-passengers to observe themselves for any symptoms of fever or skin rashes. Monkeypox has a 21-day incubation period, the Chief Minister added.

Mr. Vijayan urged the public to show no reluctance in reporting the illness to doctors. The government would verify whether there was any lapse in monitoring for monkeypox symptoms at the Karipur airport, he said.

According to Health Minister Veena George, a high-level team led by the State Medical Board will inquire about the death of the youth. It will also check whether the youth had any other health issues. “The department will inquire into the circumstances that led to the delay in seeking treatment. The health officials are camping at Punnayur to monitor the situation,” she said.

“Disease is not a sin. People must report in time if they spot any symptoms. Then we can provide timely treatment and prevent it from spreading,” she added.

A district-level health team, including the District Medical Officer and experts from the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, are closely monitoring the situation. A route map of the deceased has already prepared. Though the youth was suffering from severe fatigue and meningitis, he did not show any visible symptoms of monkeypox.

No need to panic

“There is no need to panic as of now. We are ready to tackle any challenge. The district health department has been closely monitoring the situation and taking all precautionary measures,” said Revenue Minister K. Rajan.

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar has asked people arriving from foreign counties to seek treatment if they have any symptoms of monkeypox. All arrangements had been done at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital and district hospital, she said.

Symptoms of monkeypox, a viral zoonotic disease, include swollen lymph nodes, high fever, headache, muscle ache and exhaustion. Recently, the World Health Organisation had declared monkeypox a global public health emergency.

The Chief Minister said a State Medical Board (SMB) team would expand testing for monkeypox.