WESAT to be unveiled on Nov. 4

December 03, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

WESAT, short for ‘Women Engineered SATellite,’ developed by students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Technology for Women here, is ready to be launched aboard the next mission of the Polar satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C58).

The nanosatellite, studying ultraviolet radiation and its impact, will be formally unveiled at a function at the institute on November 4 evening. S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), and PSLV project director B. Jayakumar will be present at at the function planned at 5.30 p.m.

A website on WESAT will be launched on the occasion. A project of the institute’s Space Club, the 1 kg nanosatellite is billed as the country’s first satellite to be designed fully under the supervision of women.

Earlier, the institute had inked an agreement with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for launching WESAT as a co-passenger satellite on an ISRO mission.

