Wellness tourism sector in Kerala anxious ahead of monsoon

Erratic weather and the delay in holding promotion campaigns by Kerala Tourism are keeping the wellness tourism industry on tenterhooks ahead of the monsoon season.

Last year, the truant monsoon had played spoilsport for those offering traditional Ayurveda therapies during the monsoon season, which is the ideal time for rejuvenation therapies and related programmes.

This year, Kerala Tourism has already missed Arabian Travel Mart 2024, a leading global event for inbound and outbound travel industry in West Asia, which provides a platform for tourism players from the State to exhibit their products and forge alliances with industry partners for attracting guests from Arab countries.

Now, the Tourism department has sanctioned ₹5.8 crore to hold promotional campaigns in the West Asian market ahead of the season. However, the industry stakeholders are of the view that it should have been done a bit earlier, as the season begins by June 1.

Russia is one of the major international clientele of the ayurveda tourism sector. Visitors from Russia were low during the post COVID-19 period, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, private players in the sector have managed to bring tourists to the State on their own, says Sajeev Kurup, president, Ayurveda Promotion Society.

In the case of the Arab market, around 80% of the visitors are Indian expats and the rest from the Arab community, mostly from Saudi Arabia and Oman, he says.

Last year, when the monsoon was delayed, there were cancellations in June as Ayurveda does not suggest therapies when the day temperature is high. However, the market later gained momentum after initial hiccups. This year, the industry is hopeful of a relatively good season as an above-normal monsoon is forecast for Kerala.

The West Asia market is important for Kerala for the time being as foreign tourist arrivals from Europe are yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. However, Tourism department officials say holding marketing campaigns at the right time is crucial for tapping the potential of the season as the State has tough competitors such as Sri Lanka and the Maldives.