Welfare programmes for Christian converts launched

Minister for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes Welfare O.R. Kelu here on Thursday launched two Statewide welfare programmes by the Kerala State Development Corporation for Christian Converts from Scheduled Castes and the Recommended Communities.

The projects, Navajeevan and Jeevamritham, envisage restructuring of loans to avoid default and offering concession to those facing revenue recovery proceedings. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan presided. Kottayam MP Francis George and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, were the chief guests.

Earlier in the day, the Minister also inaugurated a meeting to review the progress of various welfare programmes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and those belonging to Backward Classes. Addressing the event, Mr. Kelu emphasised the implementation of new action plans to address inadequate infrastructure in some areas.

Vehicle access

“In certain isolated centres with a substantial population of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities, there is a lack of adequate infrastructure. Upon reviewing the report on these areas, essential amenities such as clean drinking water and electricity will be guaranteed. Additionally, vehicle access will be ensured to these remote locations. The funding for these initiatives will be sourced from the corpus fund or local body fund,” he said.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of providing all individuals with land records, ration cards, and bank passbooks. He instructed the officials concerned to address the related grievances of 31 families living in Chingavanam Putthanthodu in Ward 31.

The meeting in Kottayam was part of a review being conducted in all districts to evaluate the activities of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Welfare Departments. These reviews will be conducted online every month starting October.