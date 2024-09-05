GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Welfare programmes for Christian converts launched

Two projects envisage restructuring of loans to avoid default and offering concession to those facing revenue recovery proceedings

Published - September 05, 2024 08:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes Welfare O.R. Kelu here on Thursday launched two Statewide welfare programmes by the Kerala State Development Corporation for Christian Converts from Scheduled Castes and the Recommended Communities.

The projects, Navajeevan and Jeevamritham, envisage restructuring of loans to avoid default and offering concession to those facing revenue recovery proceedings. Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan presided. Kottayam MP Francis George and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, were the chief guests.

Earlier in the day, the Minister also inaugurated a meeting to review the progress of various welfare programmes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and those belonging to Backward Classes. Addressing the event, Mr. Kelu emphasised the implementation of new action plans to address inadequate infrastructure in some areas.

Vehicle access

“In certain isolated centres with a substantial population of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities, there is a lack of adequate infrastructure. Upon reviewing the report on these areas, essential amenities such as clean drinking water and electricity will be guaranteed. Additionally, vehicle access will be ensured to these remote locations. The funding for these initiatives will be sourced from the corpus fund or local body fund,” he said.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of providing all individuals with land records, ration cards, and bank passbooks. He instructed the officials concerned to address the related grievances of 31 families living in Chingavanam Putthanthodu in Ward 31.

The meeting in Kottayam was part of a review being conducted in all districts to evaluate the activities of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Welfare Departments. These reviews will be conducted online every month starting October.

Published - September 05, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.