Welfare pensions to be disbursed from June 8

June 03, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The welfare pensions for one month will be issued from June 8, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

The Finance department had approved the release of ₹950 crore for issuing the pension to 64 lakh beneficiaries, he said on Friday.

