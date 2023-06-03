Welfare pensions to be disbursed from June 8

The welfare pensions for one month will be issued from June 8, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.
The Finance department had approved the release of ₹950 crore for issuing the pension to 64 lakh beneficiaries, he said on Friday.
June 03, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
