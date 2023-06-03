Welfare pensions to be disbursed from June 8

June 03, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The welfare pensions for one month will be issued from June 8, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

The Finance department had approved the release of ₹950 crore for issuing the pension to 64 lakh beneficiaries, he said on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.