Welfare pensions to be disbursed from June 8

The welfare pensions for one month will be issued from June 8, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.
The Finance department had approved the release of ₹950 crore for issuing the pension to 64 lakh beneficiaries, he said on Friday.
June 03, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
The welfare pensions for one month will be issued from June 8, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.
The Finance department had approved the release of ₹950 crore for issuing the pension to 64 lakh beneficiaries, he said on Friday.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE