Welfare pensions for one month to be disbursed

December 18, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government has decided to disburse social security and welfare pensions for a month, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on Monday. An amount of ₹900 crore has been allocated for the purpose.

Mr. Balagopal said instructions had been issued to distribute the pension before Christmas. Beneficiaries receiving pension directly will get it through cooperative societies while others will receive the money in their bank accounts.

Of the 64 lakh beneficiaries in the pension database, those who have completed the mustering process will be eligible to receive the latest pension. The rest will get the amount on completing the process.

