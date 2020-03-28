Welfare pensions bring cheer to many amid gloom

Welfare pensions have started reaching people in the district, who were struggling to meet ends in the wake of the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With their livelihood lost, many were finding it difficult to purchase essential things, including medicines.

“None of us has stepped out of the house for the last one week. We have ration rice at home. But there is no money for buying my medicines. How we will get money for vegetables and other provisions. The welfare pension is a huge relief for my family,” said Ammini of Kanattukara.

This is not the case of Ammini alone. Her neighbours Thankammal and Kochammini also shared the same view.

At doorstep

They were exited to get the pension unexpectedly, with the State anxious over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Collection agents of various cooperative banks are providing the pension at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

They are distributing pension, maintaining all precautionary measures against COVID-19. The agents are wearing masks and sterilising hands with sanitisers before and after distributing money.

The pension for October and November is being distributed in the first phase. Around 980 agents will distribute pension to 2,22,000-odd beneficiaries in the district, for which ₹52 crore has been allotted.

The welfare pensions include those for agriculture workers, elderly people, the physically challenged, unwed mothers, and widows.