Welfare Party sends oblique feelers to LDF

December 28, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Welfare Party of India, the political arm spearheaded by the Jamat-e-Islami, has sent overtures to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) that it is willing for electoral adjustments in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

The overtures were clear in the statements of Welfare Party State president Hameed Vaniyambalam during the speech while presiding over the delegates session of the party’s State conference being held here.

Declaring that the support the Welfare Party had given the United Democratic Front (UDF) in 2019 Parliament elections was only temporary, Mr. Vaniyambalam underscored that both the fronts were taking almost similar stance in the fight against the “threat from the Sangh Parivar fascism”.

Having placed the Welfare Party in a neutral position vis-à-vis the UDF and the LDF, Mr. Vaniyambalam said that the Lok Sabha election would not be an evaluation of the State government.

According to political watchers, the Welfare Party leader’s statement well in advance that the Lok Sabha election of 2024 would not be an evaluation of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, was a clear overture to the CPI(M).

According to the Welfare Party, the biggest threat the country is facing is from the Sangh Parivar. Mr. Vaniyambalam underscored this statement, knowing very well that for both the UDF and LDF, unseating the Sangh Parivar at the Centre would be the key agenda of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Although no important leader in the State has responded to the statements of the Welfare Party chief, both the UDF and the LDF have been wary of embracing the Welfare Party.

The LDF has been branding the Welfare Party as communal ever since the latter stopped supporting the Left and leaned towards the UDF. The UDF too has not shown its willingness to accept the Welfare Party as a constituent of the front.

Knowing pretty well that it would take some more elections to widen and establish a solid organisational network, the Welfare Party leadership is trying everything possible to find an agreeable space in Kerala politics.