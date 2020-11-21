Welfare Party of India candidate alleges malicious campaign by opponents

The police have started investigation into the complaint by a Welfare Party of India candidate from Mukkom that her campaign poster was edited and circulated online with ‘anti-national and communal slogans’ by some of her political opponents.

Screenshots of the posters submitted by the complainant along with her petition were sent to the cyber cell on Thursday.

An officer attached to the investigation squad said the petition was filed by Sarah Koodaram who contests the election with the United Democratic Front support from division 18 of the Mukkom Municipality.

“A case has already been registered under section 153 (punishment for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the IPC and 120 (O) (punishment for causing nuisance using various means of communications) of the Kerala Police Act,” he said.

The complainant also named two suspected persons and submitted details of a Facebook page allegedly involved in the circulation of the fabricated content.