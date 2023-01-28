Welfare Party non-committal on its strategy in Kerala for 2024 polls

January 28, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State committee of the Welfare Party of India (WPI), a political organisation backed by the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, has said it will strive to ensure that no candidate of the BJP gets elected from here in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Razak Paleri, the newly elected State president of the party, however, was non-committal on Saturday when asked which political front in Kerala would get its support in the elections. “We are firm that a non-BJP government should come to power at the Centre. Discussions are going on with various parties for the purpose. A secular, democratic platform should be developed before the elections and various social organisations will have to be roped in,” he said at during a press conference.

Hameed Vaniyambalam, former State president of the party, had said during its State conference held in Malappuram last year that the support to the United Democratic Front in 2019 was a “temporary one”. This was interpreted as a move to cosy up to the Left Democratic Front.

Mr. Paleri pointed out that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, which included the Congress and the Left parties, was a good example of a secular, democratic platform. He said that the Left parties had decided to join hands with the Congress in Tripura as well.

“The BJP is our main political enemy. We have had tie-ups with other political parties on various occasions in the past. Our stand on the two political fronts in Kerala will be based on the national situation,” Mr. Paleri added.